Benue Assembly Passes N550.1bn

The Benue State House of Assembly, presided over by its Speaker, Hyacinth Dajo, yesterday passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N550.1 billion.

Leading the debate during plenary in Makurdi, the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Mr Cephas Dyako (LP/Konshisha), said the total revenue projection of the 2025 proposed budget was N550.11 billion.

He said the 2025 proposed estimates were higher than the 2024 Supplementary Approved Estimates by N177.09 billion, which represented a 47.5 per cent increment over the 2024 revised and approved budget.

The chairman further said the 2025 proposed re – current expenditure was N175.41 billion, and it was divided into personnel costs of N80 billion and overhead of N95.39 billion, respectively.

He also said the 2025 proposed capital expenditure was N374.70 billion. “In spite of previous resolutions of the House against’ extra-budgetary expenditures, some ministries, departments, and agencies still indulge in the unconstitutional act,” he said.

