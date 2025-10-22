Benue Assembly Passes N550.1bn Supplementary Budget Into Law

The Benue State House of Assembly has passed into law the State’s Supplementary Recurrent and Capital Appropriation Bill for the 2025 fiscal year.

The plenary session was presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aondoaver Berger Alfred Emberga.

With the passage of the supplementary appropriation bill, the state’s cumulative budget for 2025 now stands at ₦550,112,988,930.45 (Five Hundred and Fifty Billion, One Hundred and Twelve Million, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Eight Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty Naira, Forty-Five Kobo) only.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill during plenary.

According to the approved supplementary budget, the Supplementary Recurrent Expenditure amounts to ₦229,035,339,750.79 (Two Hundred and Twenty-Nine Billion, Thirty-Five Million, Three Hundred and Thirty-Nine Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira, Seventy-Nine Kobo) only, while the Supplementary Capital Expenditure stands at ₦321,077,649,179.00 (Three Hundred and Twenty-One Billion, Seventy-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Forty-Nine Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy-Nine Naira) only.

Presenting the report of the committee during House Plenary, Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Isaac Ochekliye, explained that some public sector entities that were not captured in the initial 2025 budget or were newly created after its passage such as the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh, Bureau for Mines and Solid Minerals, Benue State Geographic Information System (BENGIS), and the Office of the Principal Private Secretary, have now been included in the supplementary budget.

The Clerk of the House, Dr Bem Faasema Mela, accordingly read the bill for the third time, after which it was passed into law.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aondoaver Alfred Emberga commended members of the Appropriation Committee for their diligence and commitment to ensuring fiscal responsibility and accountability in the state’s budgeting process.