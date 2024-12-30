Benue Assembly Passes N550.1bn Appropriation Bill Into Law

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed the 2025 Appropriation bill of N550, 112, 988, 930.45 into law.

The bill was passed after scaling through the third reading during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Chief Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh.

The passage of the Appropriation Bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Appropriation by its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Cephas Dyako.

Governor Hyacinth Alia presented a budget proposal to the Assembly exactly 19 days ago, christened: “Budget of Human Capital Development, Food Security and Digital Economy”.

The bill was read and adopted clause by clause before the Committee of the whole House while the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. John Hwande, read the bill for the third time.

Also during plenary, the House approved all the six recommendations made by the Adhoc committee it had constituted to investigate the controversies surrounding the recruitment of Primary School Teachers by the State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB, arising from the briefing and interaction between the Executive SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Grace Adagba and members of the Adhoc committee led by Rt. Hon. Cephas Dyakyo.

The approved recommendations were: “That the House do commend the Executive Governor of the State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia for approving the recruitment of Primary School Teachers to bridge the existing gaps in public primary schools;

“That the Board do reassess the recruitment process and ensure compliance with extant laws based on fairness, equity and justice to reflect state character.

“That the Board to ensure that applicants are shortlisted and employed strictly in their local governments of origin taking note of the financial autonomy granted to local governments;

“That the House do constitute a compliance committee to monitor the implementation of all House Resolutions and recommend sanctions where necessary;

“That all government appointees do desist from actions that undermine the authority of the Honourable House and that the House do lift all suspensions placed on the recruitment exercise for the interest of the applicants”.

Two bills, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Speaker, Mr. Terver Zamber, also enjoyed a third reading at the plenary and were passed. They included: The Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University and the Benue State University of Agriculture Science and Technology Ihugh bills.

The House proceeded on recess marking the end of the second sitting of the Second Legislative Session of the 10th Assembly.

Addressing the House, the Speaker lauded the support and commitment of members and staff for the progress of the Assembly, saying it is evident in the quality of reports, bills, and motions debated on the floor of the House while encouraging them to redouble their efforts to ensure more legislative outputs when they resume from recess in January 2025.

The Speaker acknowledged the commitment of Governor Hyacinth Alia to complete the renovation of the House of Assembly complex, saying the work when completed, will provide members and staff a befitting office accommodation and chamber for plenary sessions.

The House according to the Speaker during the second sitting received 16 bills and passed nine, while four are in committees and five are pending.

The House also received 13 reports, out of which one has been conclusively debated while 12 are still pending among other things.

Share

Please follow and like us: