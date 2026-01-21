Benue Assembly Passes Bill On Regulation Of Outdoor Structures, Advertisement Into Law

‎The Benue State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, passed the Bill for the regulation of outdoor structures for the display of signage, hoarding and advertisement in the state and for other connected purposes into law.

‎

‎The Bill was passed after scaling through the third reading during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Berger Alfred Emberga.

‎

‎With the passage of the Bill, outdoor advertising would be regulated to ensure environmental aesthetics as well as yield revenue for the state.

‎

The lawmakers unanimously passed the Bill after dissolving into a committee of the whole following a report of the House Standing Committee on ICT and Digital Economy, chaired by Hon. Samuel Ismaila Agada of Ogbadibo State Constituency.

‎

‎The Chairman of the Committee, who presented the report of the committee before its passage, had said that proper implementation of the law would improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

‎

‎He stated that N2 billion is the monthly projected IGR for the state if the Bill is assented to by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

‎

‎Hon. Agada added that, aside from the revenue generation, the passage of the Bill will offer employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed youths of the state.

‎

‎After going through the Bill clause by clause, it was eventually read for the third time by the clerk of the House, Dr Bem Faasema Mela and passed into law by the lawmakers.

‎

‎The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Berger Alfred thanked members for their diligent work, thorough job and immense contributions during debate on the Bill, and supporting report of the committee, giving it accelerated hearing and timely passage into law.

‎

‎Similarly, a Bill for A Law to provide a Framework for Mainstreaming of Climate Change Actions, provide for a system of Carbon Budgeting and Establishment of Benue State Council on Climate Change Secretariat 2026, enjoyed a second reading on the floor of the House.

‎The Bill was sponsored by Hon. Kennedy Agbogo Angbo of Otupko/Apa State Constituency.