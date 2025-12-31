‎Benue Assembly Passes 2026 Budget Into Law

The Benue State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the 2026 Appropriation Bill of 695, 011, 237, 687, 28 into law.

‎

‎The State House of Assembly increased this year’s budget by N89.5 billion from N605.5 billion earlier presented by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

‎

‎The budget was approved following the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Appropriation, chaired by Hon. Isaac Ochikliye, ably represented by Deputy Chairman of the Committee Hon. Dauglas Akya during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Berger Alfred Emberga.

‎

‎He explained that the 2026 budget was designed to accelerate infrastructure development, improve social service delivery, and stimulate sustainable economic growth across the state.

‎

The House, ‎among other recommendations, urged the House Committees to advise MDAs to avoid extra budgetary expenditures and called for the strengthening of audit and procurement processes to enhance transparency, accountability and effective budget implementation.

‎

‎The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Alfred Emberga commended members of the appropriation committee for the good and thorough work on the budget.

He directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the Governor’s assent.