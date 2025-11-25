Benue Assembly Extends Suspension Of Ex-Speaker By Six Months

The Benue State House of Assembly has extended the suspension of former Speaker, Mr. Hyacinth Dajoh, by six additional months.

The decision followed a motion moved by Mr. Terna Shimawua (APC/Kyan) during plenary.

The motion, titled “Motion to Review the Suspension of Hyacinth Dajoh (Gboko West State Constituency) from Legislative Duties,” comes after Dajoh was initially suspended on August 26 for three months over allegations that he initiated an impeachment plot against Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Shimawua stated that the former Speaker has neither shown remorse nor apologized to the House since the initial disciplinary action. He also alleged that during the suspension period, Dajoh conspired with former Majority Leader, Mr. Saater Tiseer (APC/Mbagwa), and former Minority Leader, Mr. Michael Audu (PDP/Adoka-Ugboju), in a new attempt to impeach the current Speaker, Mr. Alfred Emberga.

Describing the conduct as unbecoming of a former Speaker, Shimawua said, “The conduct of Dajoh does not reflect the expectations of a leader, particularly following the recent change in House leadership.”

The motion was unanimously approved by lawmakers.

In response, Speaker Emberga emphasized the need to uphold the dignity of the legislature, noting that “nobody is bigger than an institution.”

He stated that upon expiration of the suspension, Dajoh would be required to submit a written letter to the office of the Speaker if he wished to resume legislative duties and must demonstrate remorse and tender a formal apology.

The six-month extension takes effect from November 25.