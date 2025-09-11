Benue Assembly Dissolves Leadership, Appoints New Principal Officers

The Benue State House of Assembly, on Thursday, announced a change in its leadership, dissolving the former principal officers and appointing new ones to major positions.

New Telegraph gathered that the House only retained the Speaker, Mr. Alfred Emberga and the Deputy Lamin Danladi.

The dissolution, according to a statement by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Zape Michael Upaa, Thomas Dugeri (representing Kwande West) is now the Majority Leader, while Abraham Jabi (representing Buruku Constituency) takes over as Deputy Majority Leader.

Cyril Ikong (representing Oju 2 constituency), has been named Majority Chief Whip and Simon Gabo (representing Ushongo-Mata constituency)

becomes the Deputy Majority Whip.

The statement named Hon. Abu Umoro representing (Apa state constituency) as the new Minority Leader, with Mr Cephas Dyako (APC/Konshisha constituency), as Deputy Minority Leader.

Hon. Samuel Jiji (Logo State Constituency) has been appointed Minority Whip, and Moses Egbodo (APC/Obi constituency), as Deputy Minority Whip.

The dissolution followed a motion moved by the former Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Douglas Akya (APC/Makurdi South), during plenary.

Akya said that since he was from the same local government as the Speaker, it would be morally wrong for him to continue to function as the Deputy Majority Leader.

He said that it was indeed right for him to step aside and allow the House to appoint another colleague of his to step in as the Deputy Majority Leader.

He maintained that apart from the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, who were elected, every other officer appointed should be dissolved.

The motion was seconded by Mr. Cyril Ikong (APC/Oju), stating that the motion was apt and timely.

Ruling, the Speaker put the matter to a vote and members unanimously agreed that the officers that were appointed into various offices ranging from the Majority Leader down to the Deputy Minority Whip should be dissolved and new persons appointed to man the offices.