Benue Assembly Crisis: Ex-Speaker Denies Plot To Impeach Alia

Suspended Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, has denied allegations that he plotted to impeach Governor Hyacinth Alia.

In a statement responding to claims made by his media aide, Terver Zamber, Dajoh described the allegations as “false, misleading, and seemingly designed to tarnish his image.” He asserted that he “remained the best-serving Speaker in the history of the Assembly and has always maintained a cordial and constructive relationship with the governor.”

Dajoh added that just days before his resignation, the House, under his leadership, had passed a vote of confidence in the Governor, reaffirming the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to succeed.

He questioned why he alone faced suspension, asking: “Who were the others the former Speaker allegedly planned to impeach the governor with, and why is the former Speaker the only one facing suspension?”

The ousted Speaker also criticized Hon. Terna Shimawua of Kyan State Constituency, who moved the motion for his suspension, noting that Shimawua was speaking in the House for the very first time since his election to the 10th Assembly.

While accepting his three-month suspension in good faith, Dajoh described it as “a mere political maneuver orchestrated by non-state actors and executed by elements within the tenth Assembly.”

He urged the public to disregard the “unfounded claims” and continue supporting the progress of Benue State, emphasizing that he resigned “for the sake of peace and in the best interest of the state.”