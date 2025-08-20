Benue Assembly Confirms Six More Commissioner Nominees, Rejects Two

The Benue State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed six more commissioner nominees and rejected two nominees submitted by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The Assembly rejected the nominations of Dr. Yangien Ornguga and Mr. James Dwen, and subsequently urged the Governor to nominate two alternative candidates to replace them.

The rejection of the two nominees resulted from petitions against them, to which they failed to provide satisfactory responses.

Those confirmed were: Hon. Theresa Odachi Ikwue; Hon. Dr. Benjamin Ashaver; Hon. Dr. Adamu Margaret Ijaguwa; Hon. Dr. Peter Oboh Egbodo; Hon. Denis Iyaighgba, and Dr. Paul Ejeh Ogwuche.

Among those cleared, only one, Hon. Dr. Benjamin Ashaver, is from the majority Tiv speaking area, while the rest are from the Benue South Senatorial axis of the state.

In a remark after the exercise, the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, commended the Honourable members for their diligent work and urged the nominees confirmed to diligently serve the people of Benue.