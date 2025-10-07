Benue Assembly Clears Alia’s Nominees For PenCom

The Benue State House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed the chairman and three members of the Benue State Pension Commission as nominated by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Speaker of the House, Alfred Emberga, announced the confirmation after the nominees appeared before the lawmakers during the confirmation hearing.

Those confirmed include Mr. Nicholas Mbajwa as Chairman, Mrs. Lucy Ato, Mr. Asen Sambe, and Mrs. Elizabeth Edeh as members of the Commission.

Emberga urged the appointees to put in their best in their new assignments and bring their wealth of experience to bear in the administration of the Commission.

During the screening, lawmakers including the Majority Leader, Pharm. Thomas Dugeri, Minority Leader, Abu Umoru, HManger Manger, and Solomon Gyila commended Governor Alia for assembling a competent team, describing the nominees as individuals with proven experience and capacity.