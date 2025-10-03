Benue Assembly Calls For Re-Capitalisation Of BIPC For Performance

The Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday called for the re-capitalisation of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) to enable it to deliver optimally on its mandate of driving industrialisation and economic growth in the state.

The call was made by the House Committee on Rules and Business during an oversight visit to the BIPC Brewery along Gboko road, Benfruits and Benval Juice Factories, all at the Industrial Layout in Makurdi.

Speaking during the tour, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Thomas Dugeri, commended Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia for prioritising industrial development and for appointing Dr Raymond Asemakaha as Group Managing Director of BIPC, describing the choice as a “Wise decision”.

Hon. Dugeri noted that both factories are about 90 per cent complete and would soon begin operations.

He emphasised that their successful take-off has the potential to significantly transform Benue’s economy, while stressing the need for re-capitalisation in future budgets to support further developmental projects.

On his part, Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr Asemakaha, praised Governor Alia’s consistent support and revealed that by October 15, the first batch of 20 trucks carrying oranges would arrive for the test run of the fruit juice factory.

“This initiative is a deliberate effort aimed at redirecting the economy of our state”, he said, urging Benue youths to embrace practical skills that guarantee self-reliance instead of relying solely on academic qualifications.

The brewery and fruit juice factory are projected to create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting employment and economic opportunities in the state.

The Assembly’s endorsement of BIPC’s initiatives highlights a united front in pushing for industrialisation, job creation, and improved livelihoods for the people of Benue State.