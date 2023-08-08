Benue Assembly Begins Review Of Commissioner Nominees Thursday

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has finally presented the list of his proposed Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Special Assistants to the state Assembly on Tuesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the state’s opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenged the governor with violating the constitution by failing to submit the names of his nominees for commissioners to the state parliament within the allotted 60 days.

According to Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended by the Fifth Alteration No. 23 of 2023) and a statement made by the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, the governor of Benue State is legally required to submit the names of candidates for consideration and confirmation as commissioners to be appointed into his cabinet within 60 days of taking the oath of office.

By way of its media secretary, Daniel Ihomun, the ruling All Progressive Congress rejected the opposition party’s assertion and asserted that the governor met the requirement for submitting the names of prospective commissioner nominees to the assembly by the deadline.

The names of the 17 commissioner nominees the governor submitted to the state lawmakers have finally been made public by his chief press secretary, Kula Tersoo.

In a statement published on his verified Facebook page, the Speaker’s press secretary, Raphael Akume, also acknowledged the names of the 17 commissioners who had been sent to the assembly.

Akume said, “Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh today (Tuesday) at plenary read a letter from the Governor of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia conveying three additional names for commissioners nominees.

According to him, the house will start reviewing commissioner nominees on Thursday, August 10, at 10 a.m.

The statement by the governor’s aide included 17 Commissioner nominees, 17 Special Advisers and 24 Special Assistants.

The list of commissioner nominees are; Joyce Luga – Gboko, Barr. Omale Omale Apa, Dr. Yanmar M. Ortese – Guma, Rev. Dr. Frederick Ikyaan – Gwer-West, Ugwu Odoh – Ogbadibo, Kwaghba Amande – Katsina-Ala, Matthew Aboh – Ukum, Tiza – Imojime Buruku and

Aondowase Kunde – Konshisha

Others include, Prof. Jonah Ogbaji – Oju, Martin Shaager – Ushongo, Michael Oglegba – Otukpo, Ann Itodo – Okpokwu, Fidelis Mnyim – Makurdi, Terkimbi Ikyange – Ushongo, Alumo Orpin – Tarka and Nick Eworo- Obi.

Names of Special Advisers are; Arc. Eric Adikwu, Alex Adingi, Dr. Kaalu Akerkpev, Terngu Gwanger, Mercy Nyamkyume, Dr. Aondona Mkor, Joe Har, Denis Akura andBenedict Akombo.

Others include; Fidelis Unongo, Iyoo Gbondo, Prince Ugese Orshi, Sam Yua, Mark Ochoga, Peter Ogilagwu, Yusuf Suleiman Elaigwu and Scholastica T. Awuhe Ben-Sor.

The Special Assistants are; Simeon Yongo, Julie Obeta, Jonathan Lahave, Idris Ojigbiri, Zipporah Adzege, David Sixtus Agbanyi, Michael Mfater Kaha (El-Stuffy, Sunday Shizum and Dennis Umbur.

Others are; Harris Tersoo, Linda Ene Agada, Dorcas Faerem, Member Achihi Dekera,Chief Isaac Edo Onwu,Akaa Manasseh,Ordue Uyoo, Tertseagh Afere, Apeku Marshall and Richard Dzugweve. Among them are; Christiana Sana, Stone Eje Eyikwaje, Paul Vershima Ishom, Sunday Ekas and Francis S. Emeor.