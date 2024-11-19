Benue Assembly Approves Downward Review Of 2024 Supplementary Budget To Over N23.6bn

Share

…Seeks to rename state varsity to Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu, others

The Benue State House of Assembly has approved for the downward review of 2024 supplementary budget to the tune of Twenty Three Billion, Five Hundred and Ninety – two Million, Eight Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy Six Naira, forty two Kobo, (23,592,895,976.42k) to help accommodate the ongoing discussions and negotiations surrounding the new minimum wage for public sectors employees.

The House gave the approval during plenary presided by the Speaker, Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh.

The Governor had in a correspondence sent to the Speaker which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, sought for the review of the supplementary budget.

According to the correspondence, the Governor stated that the downward review of the supplementary budget will help ensure that the government remains financially responsible while also meeting the legitimate expectations of workers who are struggling with the rising costs of living and will ease the implementation of the new minimum wage structure and also send a positive signal to the public that the government is committed to balancing fiscal prudence with social equity.

The House, according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Terver Zamber, also summoned all the chairmen of the 23 local governments areas, DGSAs and Heads of Revenue Department to appear before it this Friday at 10 am.

This was the resolution of the House when the Chairman, House Standing Committee on Industry Trade and Investment, Mr. Moses Egbodo, moved a motion of urgent public importance informing the House of their refusal to honour invitation of the joint ad-hoc committee on Finance, Industry Trade and Investment, probing the enforcement of the use of Benue sacks.

Mr. Egbodo in the motion appealed to the House to invoke its powers to make them to appear.

Seconding the motion, Chairman House Standing Committee on Finance Mr. Matthew Damkor, lamented a situation where the Benue sacks which was meant to bring relief to Benue farmers were turned to exploitation.

Commenting, the member representing Apa constituency Mr. Abu Umoru, appealed for Benue sacks to be distributed to Benue farmers free, noting that Benue farmers have suffered enough from insecurity.

Also during plenary, four bills enjoyed first reading at the floor of the house.

They included: a bill to rename Benue State University to Reverend Moses Orshio Adasu, a bill for the establishment of Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh Vandiekya Local Government, a bill for a law to amend a free and compulsory basic education and a bill for a law to establish a task force on quality health care and prevention of quackery in the state.

Two out of the bills which were from the Executive were presented to the House by the Majority Leader, Mr. Saater Tiseer while the others were presented by member representing Gboko East Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Becky Orpin and that of Kwande West, Hon. Thomas Dugeri .

Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. John Hwande, accordingly read all the bills for the first time and the Speaker referred the bills to the House Standing Committee on Rules and Business to be slated for second reading on a later date.

