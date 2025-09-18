Benue Assembly Approves Alia’s Request For More SAs

The Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday approved Governor Hyacinth Alia’s request to appoint 10 more Special Advisers (SAs).

The State House of Assembly approves the Governor’s request during plenary and Governor Alia is expected to unveil the names of the new appointees in the coming days.

New Telegraph reports that the development has given the green light to expand his team of advisers barely days after he announced a new round of key appointments across strategic offices and statutory boards.

According to the lawmakers, the move is intended to strengthen governance and help the administration deliver on its development agenda.