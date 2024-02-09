Benue as Recurring Killing Field for Armed Herders

Killing fields

Benue State has continued to be in the news following the resurgence in the activities of the invading armed Fulani herdsmen that has been labelled terrorists. The invasion has caused untold hardship to residents of various communities whose inhabitants have now been forced to flee their homes to live in squalor at the various designated Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, lacking basic amenities, in the state. With the ceaseless attacks, there are indications that Benue State, which prides itself as the ‘Food Basket’ of the nation may lose it status, a situation that may lead to food scarcity and hunger not just only in the state but across the country. It is trite to note that most of those affected are the elder and frail men and women as well as venerable children who are mostly of school age, a situation that has necessitated their drop out from school while the women buying and selling as well as farming activities have long come to an end, as a result of the massive destruction visited on their schools, markets and farmlands, by the militants.

Anti-Open Grazing Law

It is noteworthy that the killings which predates the present administration in the state, is expected to have been minimized now following the promulgation of the 2017 Open Grazing Law that was passed into law by the ninth Benue State House of Assembly under former Governor Samuel Ortom. The objectives of the Law is to prevent the destruction of crop farms, community ponds, settlements and property by open rearing and grazing of livestock; to prevent clashes between nomadic livestock herders and crop farmers; to protect the environment from degradation and Pollution, caused by open rearing and over grazing of livestock; To optimise the use of land resources in the face of over- stretched land and increasing population; to prevent, control and manage the spread of diseases as well as ease the implementation of policies that enhance the production of high quality and healthy livestock for local and international markets; and create a conducive environment for large scale crop production.

Opposition to the law

To achieve these objectives, the law provides for the establishment of ranches, which are considered as international best practice on animal husbandry. However, the enactment of the law was stoutly opposed and criticized by Fulani herdsmen, who are owners of a significant number of transitory livestock in the state. The Fulani herdsmen in protest lodged several attacks on many Benue communities, killed many persons and destroyed property worth billions of naira. Despite this, Ortom maintained that the law stays, a posture which has also been adopted by Governor Hyacinth Alia-led government, which took over and in- herited a devastated and fragile state populated by people who are already conquered and daily live in fear, from him. The Law was replicated in other states of the federation that witnessed similar killings. Today, Benue which was at the forefront in the establishment of the anti-open grazing law has continued to taste the bitter pills of the killings as no day passes without innocent people being massacred by members of the terrorist group.

2024 killings

Rather than abate, the killings since the beginning of this year has continued, in some cases in an alarming fashion. This is as the findings by New Telegraph has shown that no fewer than 50 people were killed in Agatu Local Government Area of the state in the last one month. It should be noted that Agatu, which is the LGA of the former Governor Ortom, is one of the most devastated LGAs in the state as most of it communities have been sacked and inhabitants massively massacred at during times in the course of the constant raid of the LGA by the herders. Of this figures, nine persons were gruesomely murdered in the IDP Camp 2 in Guma Local Government Area and scores of others in Gwer West Local Gov- ernment Area, as well as in Logo and Kwande LGAs, while others including women and children were displaced in their respective LGAs. Besides, report has it that the latest attack in January, which recorded eight or more deaths saw residents in Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, and Ejima villages of Agatu LGA fleeing their homes after the attacks by gunmen.

Public reaction

An indigene of the area, Oche Hyacinth, confirmed to journalists that residents of the affected communities had fled the communities into the bush for refuge. “Everyone has run into the bush. No one can say the number of the casualties now,” he said, adding, “Women and children are currently moping in the bush in Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, Ejima, and Okpokpolo, where they have all abandoned their homes.” Following the unabated at- tacks, locals have called on the authorities to permanently deploy troops to the Agatu communities in the state. Abel Jacob, the leader of the Concerned Youths in Ejima and Ogwumogbo, said the attackers had killed many farmers and razed down the whole communities. “From the last attacks, over 30 people died and in Ejimagegah, Ejima Ge-Che, and Ogwumogbo in Agatu LGA and property valued at N100 million destroyed,” disclosed Jacob.

Rep speaks

The lawmaker representing Agatu State Constituency, Godwin Edoh, who also spoke to journalist confirmed the incident. According to him, “The attackers invaded three communities; Ogwumogbo, Ikpele, and Ejima; on Saturday between 12 and 4pm. Eight people were killed and several people are still missing. “Despite all our efforts, the killings have persisted. No one is coming to our aid and the governor is quiet. I do not understand this.”

Nigerian Army reacts

While speaking with journalists in Makurdi, Sunday Igbinowanhia, who is the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, said troops dislodged the gunmen from the communities after a three-hour gun duel. Noting that two soldiers and a law enforcement agent died in the battle while other security personnel sustained injuries. The military commander said: “Three deceased, comprised of two soldiers and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, were recorded, and two other soldiers were wounded and receiving treatment at the Nigerian Air Force hospital in Makurdi.”

Sad tales from Logo LGA

Logo Local Government started the year on a very sad note, with frightened incidents of killings in their various communities by the terrorists group. This is reflected in the large numbers of people killed, as captured below: Five people, including: Ayev Jôgunô (Mbavihi-Mbazar), Faiga Mwuese Apefan (Aka Sixteen Six- teen) (Mbazar), Msendoo Tertese Vaachia (Mbagum), James Mhen Nyerga Iorliam (Tse-Ihyôôn-Iwen- dyer) and Orgbee Mnguerorga (Tse-Nyajo-Mbaiwem) were re- ported to have been gruesomely murdered. While three others, including: Mrs. Mngohol Igbalumun Utile (Mbaidyo), Mr Vershima Usange Meeme (Saghe-Nongov) and Mrs. Terpase Nyerga (Tse-Ihyôôn- Iwendyer), sustained various degrees of injuries from the attacks by the herdsmen. What is worse is the fact that the killings assumed a new dimension, as the killers, in addition to the murderous killings and pillage of the farmlands and property, allegedly resorted to kidnapping of innocent citizens and collecting huge sums of money as ransom from the conquered people, who are hanging to the last thread of life.

Govt interventions

Worried by this development, Governor Hyacinth Alia had utterly condemned the unprovoked attacks on communities of the state by the suspected armed herders. This is as he has in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, frowned at the nefarious activities of the herders, who maim and kill innocent Benue citizens in cold blood for reasons, which are difficult to grasp and pin down. He said Benue is an agrarian society whose economy is largely based on producing and maintaining crops and farmlands, noting, “We cannot watch our people killed daily on their farm- lands and their villages for a cause much unknown to us”. The governor, who lamented cases of alleged herdsmen attacks on Benue communities, leading to loss of lives and property, further said he will not rest until such barbaric acts are curtailed.

New Telegraph, which has been following the intractable attacks and killings in the state, gathered that the development has today aggravated, with more people forced to vacate their houses, property, and farmlands and move with their families into IDP camps. Leaving all that they had labored for and livelihood at the mercy of the rampaging invaders.

Rising death toll

Available record has shown that at least 28,997 people have died in Benue State in recent years as a result of insecurity. This alarming figure was revealed in a presentation given at a symposium in October 2023 by Vincent Gisaor, a Professor in the Department of Economics at the Federal University, Wukari. In a report titled “The Socio- Economic Development of Benue State: The Journey Ahead,” Gisaor also disclosed that over 54, 476 homes were destroyed and agricultural products worth over N21 billion were lost.