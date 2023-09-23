Benue Approves Land For Navy, N30bn Supplementary Budget

…Raises gov’s approval limit to N250m

The Benue State government has approved the allocation of 150 hectares of land to the Nigerian Navy for the construction of Naval barracks, Naval Schools and a Hospital.

Besides, the state government also approved a supplementary budget of N30, 296,277,281.16 to be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, announced this at a news briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting at the government house in Makurdi.

Flanked by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barrister Fidelis Mnyim, as well as the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Barr. Martins Shaagee, the governor’s spokesman also announced that the council also jacked up the approval limit of the governor from N50 million to N250 million to enable him to meet up with the current economic situation as he steers the affairs of the state.

According to Kula, the council also approved N9, 200,060,000.00 for the ongoing construction of the 16Nos roads in Makurdi Metropolis, adding that the government intends to carry out more road constructions in other urban towns in the state such as Gboko, Otukpo and Katsina Ala, as well as in the rural areas.

He said the council also gave a nod for the creation of three new ministries (the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy, and the Ministry of Power and Transport), adding that the approval was also given for the restructuring of 14 other ministries, bringing the total number of ministries in the state to 17.

He called on people of the state to continue to be patient, saying the processes to lift the embargo on the accounts are almost complete, as according to him, the Attorney General of the state has been working tirelessly in that regard.

He assured that distribution of the federal government palliatives will commence soon, as already, the sum of N2billion as well as some trucks of rice and other grains have already arrived in the state.