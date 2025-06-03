Benue Appeal Panel Upholds APC Victory In All 23 LGAs, Seals Major Win For Gov Alia

Share

In a landmark judgment, the Appeal Panel on Local Government Election Petitions for Benue State has affirmed the election of all 23 local government chairmen under the All Progressives Congress (APC), solidifying a sweeping victory for Governor Hyacinth Alia and the ruling party.

The verdict, delivered on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) House in Abuja, overturned the decisions of the Local Government Election Petition Tribunals that had earlier nullified APC wins in nine local government areas following the October 2024 local government elections conducted by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

The appellate panel’s ruling reinstates APC chairmen in the following LGAs previously nullified: Vandeikya, Konshisha, Kwande, Ushongo, Otukpo, Agatu, Ado, Apa, Ohimini

The panel dismissed the appeals filed largely by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties, citing lack of merit and insufficient evidence to support claims of non-compliance with electoral laws or irregularities during the elections.

Melvin Ejeh, Chairman of Agatu Local Government, one of the previously affected councils, welcomed the decision, describing it as a triumph of justice and democracy.

“This verdict has not only validated the will of the people but has also reinforced confidence in our judicial system,” Ejeh stated.

He called on opposition leaders to set aside political differences and collaborate with the APC-led councils to deliver development and progress at the grassroots level.

“We extend a hand of reconciliation to our opponents. Now is the time to build, not bicker. Let us work together for the betterment of our communities,” he added.

The ruling marks a significant political boost for Governor Hyacinth Alia, whose administration has now secured full control across all 23 local governments in the state. It also represents a major blow to the PDP, which had challenged the outcomes in several strongholds.

With this development, the APC consolidates its grassroots power in Benue State ahead of the 2027 general elections, enhancing its political leverage and administrative reach across rural and urban centers.

