Benue: APP Team Commences Sensitization Campaign On Tenera Oil Palms Cropping

The Alia Palm Project (APP) team in Benue State yesterday commenced sensitisation campaigns for farmers and other interest groups on the agribusiness potentials of large-scale cropping of Tenera oil palms.

The idea is to ensure that Benue State becomes the hub of oil palm industrial states in Nigeria, especially the North Central.

APP is the initiative of Governor Alia which targets making over two million Tenera oil palm seedlings available to Benue farmers in this year’s cropping season.

Agriprenuer and Development Specialist, Mr Sam Agwa, while introducing the Tenera oil palm species to farmers and other stakeholders in Makurdi, stated that a single Tenera oil palm has an average annual palm oil producing capacity of 150 litres, stressing that a farmer with 100 fruiting stands could generate over 15, 000 litres of palm oil.

Mr Agwa explained that “if a litre of palm oil is N1,000, 100 fruiting stands of oil palms will generate N15 million, what 100 orange stands cannot give you anything close to”.

Mr. Agwa noted that the emphasis is to grow an industrial hub from oil palm for Benue in the next 3-4 years and only mass cropping by individuals and communities can achieve industrial significance and be able to lift thousands out of poverty in a significant leap as envisaged by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Also speaking, Prof. Qrisstuberg Amua of the British Canadian University Obudu, Cross River State, highlighted the enormous economic and developmental potential derivable from the numerous by-products of the oil palm, with a wide spectrum of industrial value additions.

Prof. Amua commended Governor Alia for the oil palm initiative, which he said will foster accelerated tree crop economic growth and climate-smart developmental sustainability.

He added that the ‘Farm Hall’ stakeholders’ sensitisation, orchestrated by APP, signals the start of a transformative journey of a number of scheduled ‘Farm Hall’ sensitizations to be held from January to March 2024.

Lead anchors of the project, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Sule and Sir Addingi Alex, Special Adviser to the Governor on International Investment, urged members of the public to take advantage of the governor’s initiative to own the “black gold.”

New Telegraph gathered that following the governor’s determination to give out four million oil palm seedlings to people of the state, work is currently expanding at the Makurdi Tenera Nursery with the laying of more irrigation facilities. Already, the nursery has over 100,000 sprouting seedlings and growing.

The allocation of N28.26 billion, representing 12.52% of the total 2024 estimates to the agriculture sector underscores the Governor’s deliberate approach to accentuate his government’s efforts and strategies in modernizing and developing the agriculture value chain in the state, using the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.