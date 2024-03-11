Benue APC Urges Support For Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Benue State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Comrade Austin Agada has urged people of the state to remain resolute and keep faith with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Comrade Agada stated this in his funeral oration for the burial of the Women Leader of the party, the late Mrs Msoo Sam Tar in the Ushongo local government area of the state.

He said the APC in Benue State has acknowledged the pivotal roles played by the former Women Leader that helped the party win the 2023 elections in the area.

Comrade Agada emphasized that the party will ensure that the welfare of those left behind by the late APC chieftain will not be taken for granted.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, of Housing, Finance and Accounts, Federal Housing Authority, Dr. Mathias Byuan maintained that the Tinubu’s administration has made available enough funds and palliatives to states for governors to use in tackling hunger and insecurity.

Dr Byuan recalled that the President recently disclosed that states with security challenges also get enough funds as security votes every month to mitigate the challenge of insecurity bedevilling their states.

He eulogized the late Women Leader for her motherly role in projecting the ideals of the party and prayed to God to console the immediate family and the entire Benue people.

Speaking earlier, the SGF Senator George Akume who was represented by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Shippers Council, Barr. Pius Akutah poured encomiums on President Tinubu for appointing illustrious Benue people into top government offices.

Senator Akume reassured youths and women in the state of his readiness to prioritize their upliftment to make them self-reliant “because they are the people who have been the pillar behind his political success since 1999”.

According to him, President Tinubu has great love and passion for the state a reason he said has informed his robust nexus with the people and further highlighted the distribution of fertilizers during the last farming season as a demonstration of the affection and concern by the present administration.

On the insecurity situation in the state, the SGF said the President has deployed enough security personnel to end the carnage and implored the governor to make use of the security architecture to contain the killings.