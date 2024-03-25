Benue: APC Stakeholders Seek Release Of Detained Lawmaker

Some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State yesterday called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the detained lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jonathan Agbidyeh over his alleged involvement in killings, kidnappings and gun running in the Sankera axis of the state.

The group condemned the prolonged detention of the lawmaker describing it as a plot by his traducers to remove him from the Assembly due to his strong relationship with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Addressing a news conference in Makurdi, the leader of the group from Katsina-Ala local government area and former chairman of the council, Hon. Martins Agir who led seven other members said ‘what is happening to Hon. Agbidyeh is a frame-up through a series onslaughts orchestrated by his political enemies within and outside the APC’.

“Their curious intention intention is to remove him from the state House of Assembly. It was the same group that stopped Agbidyeh, who is the highest-ranking officer in the state Assembly, from becoming the Majority Leader of the House simply because he is a strong loyalist of the SGF”.

Hon. Agir explained that the lawmaker was at some time in the past accused of being behind the crimes in Sankera following petitions written against him by his political foes, a development that prompted his arrest and trial at a Makurdi High Court where he was discharged and acquitted with charges against him dropped as he was not found guilty of the charges.

He further insulated Hon. Agbidyeh from two viral video clips, one of which showed an apprehended suspected thief, Aondoyima Bem confessing his crimes, which allegedly indicted the lawmaker of complicity in the assassination of one Dr. Moses Ukeyima, a lecturer with the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University aka University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

According to him, both the lawmaker and the university don are all Shitile brothers from Mbahav kindred, stressing that upon seeing the video, the duo met and said they suspected that the videos might have been a politically motivated script.

He said at the community level, the Mbahav people met and condemned the videos referring to it as a handiwork of some politicians who are desperate to pull the lawmaker down and even kill him.

The group’s leader (Agir) contended that the suspected thief is now in custody of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Katsina-Ala and “urged the DSS personnel to intensify their investigation and also probe thoroughly the suspected criminal aspect of the videos in question”.

The APC stakeholders accused publishers of the Nigerian Concord Newspaper of spreading falsehood against the lawmaker and vowed to institute legal action against the medium if it fails to retract what it called the mischievous reports within 24 hours.