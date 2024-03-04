Benue APC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu, Akume, Agada

…endorses, compels President to run for 2027 presidency

The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Comrade Austin Agada has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume and National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The party also extended similar confidence to its Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada as it urged President Tinubu to again, contest the 2027 presidential election.

The APC arrived at the decisions during its stakeholders meeting held in Makurdi, the state capital over the weekend.

Addressing newsmen shortly after its meeting held at the Makurdi residence of the SGF Senator Akume, second republic federal lawmaker, Senator Jack Tilley Gyado said within the nine months of the Tinubu’s administration, it has seen visible efforts and policies aimed at transforming the country particularly Benue State as evidenced in the installation of solar powered streetlights in major towns including Makurdi, the state capital via the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to enhance safety of people of the state.

“President Tinubu’s dedication to addressing the needs of all Nigerians and people of Benue State was further understood by the allocation of substantial funds, the N5 billion post-subsidy removal fund which accompanied trucks of palliatives; N9 billion Infrastructure Fund and a N30 billion Subnational Intervention Fund have collectively infused 44 billion into the state coffers, this if properly utilized will elevate the standard of living and foster economic growth.

“The Infrastructure Development Initiative, epitomized by the commencement of the Makurdi-Otukpo-9th road, incorporating a flyover at Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi, marks a significant milestone, the Hon. Minister for Works, His Excellency, Dave Umahi recently flagged off this transformative project in Makurdi last month showcasing President Tinubu’s commitment to modernizing transportation networks and improving connectivity”.

The party expressed deep appreciation to the President over the appointment of Senator Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and several other key appointments of Benue sons, saying the gesture signifies the President’s commitment to inclusive governance where merit and competence are recognized.