Benue: APC Is Here To Stay, Gov Alia Boasts

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is here to stay in the state, saying the party will hold onto power for a very long period.

Governor who spoke on Tuesday during the party’s extended Executive Committee meeting at the state secretariat in Makurdi said the people had rejected the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP),

The governor claimed in a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, that his administration would promote sound governance for the benefit of the whole state.

In order for his administration to fulfil the desires and aspirations of the people, the governor requested greater coordination between the state’s government and the party leadership.

Additionally, Governor Alia stated that his administration will not let the party down and committed to addressing the needs and ambitions of the general public through his chief of staff, Paul Biam. He reaffirmed his intention to guide the APC to victory in each and every election held in the state.

Comrade Austin Agada, the state’s APC chairman, responded by pledging the party’s preparedness to back the governor’s initiatives to reposition the state for greatness.

Agada urged all local government chairmen of the party to express support and unity by showing up in large numbers to any event hosted by the government or for the governor.