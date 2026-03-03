Benue APC Holds Parallel State Congresses, Elects Officials

Two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State on Tuesday held parallel state congresses at separate venues, where delegates were elected ahead of the national convention.

The Governor Hyacinth Alia-led faction held their event at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) Square, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)-aligned faction held theirs at the Euniland Event Center, both in Makurdi, the state capital.

Addressing a large crowd of supporters at IBB Square, Governor Hyacinth Alia lauded the exercise, describing it as “seamless, peaceful, credible, and transparent.”

Governor Alia urged the newly elected party officials to see their election as a call to serve the state with honesty.

“Let us continue to show the truth of who we are and what we do as a party, to bring progress and development, and to prepare a bright future for our great state. To our new executive committee members, I urge you to see this election as a call to service and to carry it out with integrity. We appreciate you and thank you for accepting to serve,” he said.

The governor extended his deepest appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their unwavering support to the state, which contributed to the success of the nationwide APC congresses.

Assuring the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC of Benue State’s loyalty, Governor Alia affirmed that he will continue to stand with the people to advance the state and urged them to support the e-registration of members, as well as the NIN and voters registration, to ensure the party’s success in next year’s general elections.

Earlier, Chairman of the APC Elders Forum, Chief George Akume Gemade, praised Governor Alia for delivering good governance, noting his achievements in agriculture, commerce, security, and youth empowerment. He added that what Governor Alia has accomplished in a short time surpasses the work of his predecessors.

Chief Gemade called on those yet to join the party to do so, to ensure Alia’s continuity beyond 2027, and warned that parallel results of the state APC congress would not be recognized. He urged those opposing progress to desist for the good of Benue State.

Meanwhile, the SGF faction conducted its state congress, which culminated in the affirmation of Comrade Austin Agada and 36 others as the State Executive Committee (EXCO) for another four-year tenure.

The congress, attended by statutory delegates, party leaders, and stakeholders from across the state, was marked by unity, orderliness, and a collective commitment to strengthening party structures at all levels. It followed previous successes at the state and local government area (LGA) congresses, further reinforcing party cohesion and loyalty to the national leadership.

Speakers at the event pledged unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, SGF and party leader Sen. Dr. George Akume, and the Benue State APC Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada. They emphasized that the Benue APC remains united under the leadership of Senator Akume, noting that stability is vital for sustained growth and electoral success.

Chairman of the occasion, Ambassador Prof. Iorwuese Hagher, stressed the importance of unity, discipline, and loyalty within the party, calling on members to work collectively to consolidate the gains of APC in Benue State and beyond.

Second Republic Senator and elder statesman, Dr. Jack Tilley Gyado, aligned with other stakeholders in declaring full support for President Tinubu, Senator Akume, and the Austin Agada-led executive committee, describing the current leadership as critical to the party’s stability and progress.