Benue APC Forging Ahead On An Irreversible Train – Agada

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Comrade Austin Agada has once again taken over the leadership of the party after a Makurdi High Court set aside an interim order restraining him from parading himself as Chairman of the party in the state.

Mr Agada was suspended from office over allegations of anti-party activities and corruption by 8 out of 28 members of his Ehaje Ward 1 exco members in the Ogbadibo local government area of the state.

Governor Hyacinth Alia had upheld his suspension and appointed Mr. Benjamin Omakolo, a reportedly suspended State Welfare Secretary of the party to succeed Agada as interim chairman pending the determination of the case by the court, which on Monday, set aside the interim order restraining him (Agada) from performing his functions as chairman of the party in the state.

But addressing a news conference at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi, Comrade Agada who was accompanied by local government party chairmen and members of the State Working Committee (SWC) to take charge of the party activities said the party under his watch “is forging ahead on an irreversible train of service delivery to the people of the state” and called on all and sundry not to be left behind.

He thanked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume for his unparalleled devotion to the good fortunes of the party and delivery of the dividends of democracy to people of the state and the country at large in realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him (Akume) as an icon that deserves continuous prayers, best wishes and support.

He also appreciated the judiciary for what he called its courageous stand in the face of daunting institutional pressures and challenges.

Comrade Agada reiterated the support of the party’s leadership to Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration, and called for synergy amongst all party members and those in public offices to collectively deliver APC’s campaign promises to people of the state.