Benue Apc Factional Chapter Inaugurates Parallel Exco

The factional chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Hon. Benjamin Omakolo in Benue State yesterday inaugurated new executive members to fill the vacuum positions created by those exco members, who stepped down to take other appointments in the government.

The party has two factions with one (the Omakolo faction), claiming loyalty to the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia and the other faction led by Austin Agada faction that pitched its tent with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Speaking at the event, Omakolo urged the new executive members to be proactive, transparent and more dedicated to the party, even as he charged them to work hard to build the party from the grassroots level to the top so as to achieve the seven cardinal points of the Strategic Plan for a Greater Benue of the Governor Alia’s administration.