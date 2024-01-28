Benue APC Crisis: Onjeh Under Fire Over Petition Against Party Chair, Agada

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State festers as a chieftain of the party, Martinez Ibn Tyotsumeh has lampooned its defeated senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh over his recent petition against the state party Chairman, Austin Agada.

It would be recalled that Onjeh petitioned the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, alleging that Agada, was involved in anti-party activities.

In the petition, Onjeh alleged that the state APC Chair and his “acolytes rigged the 2023 senatorial election in Benue South” in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Abba Moro.

However, Agada had in a swift reaction dismissed the allegation, saying he doesn’t want to join issues with Onjeh.

Reacting to the development, Tyotsumeh, who is a stalwart of the party in Benue, described Onjeh’s allegations as baseless and unfounded.

Tyotsumeh maintained that Onjeh is always in the habit of throwing blame after losing the election.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Tyotsumeh said that “Onjeh’s persistent blame game, targeting both the state chairman and National Assembly candidates of the party for his electoral setbacks, raises doubts about the credibility of his accusations”.

He advised the leadership of the party to call Onjeh to order before he threw the APC in Benue into chaos.