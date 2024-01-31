Benue APC Crisis: NWC Reconciliation Move Ends Anxieties In Party – Alia

…Says Alia not Akume is party’s leader in the state

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has said that the reconciliation meeting instituted by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve the intractable crisis rocking the party in the state has ended all the anxieties within the party.

Governor Alia stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kula Tersoo, shortly after the reconciliation meeting of the party, held in Makurdi.

The party’s crisis assumed a disturbing dimension recently when the party’s National Assembly caucus from Benue State accused the governor of ‘running the state government like a parish’.

The lawmakers led by Hon. Titus Zam (Gwer/Gwer West constituency) also called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to quickly prevail on the Governor, before he runs the state aground; adding that Alia’s tendencies could cost the party a defeat in subsequent elections in the state if he was not quickly called to order.

Some other members of the party including the state chairman of the party, Austin Agada and the member representing Makurdi North Constituency, Hon. Alfred Berger are currently battling to save their names from different angles over allegations of anti-party activities.

But speaking after the meeting, the Governor said he was excited over the intervention of the national secretariat in the impasse that rocked the party to ensure the return of enduring peace, assuring that the positive outcome of the meeting suspends everything that was drawing the party in the state back, saying the state can now look forward to the gains the meeting will bring especially with the state having him and the SGF as the arrowheads.

“The meeting has resolved everything, putting to rest all the anxieties. The outcome of the meeting as it is, has brought happiness on the faces of the great men and women in the party and the party is going to turn a new leaf, which suspends anything that was drawing us back. The state can now look forward to the gains the meeting will bring, especially with me as the Governor and the SGF, Senator George Akume at the federal level.

Earlier, the Deputy National Secretary of the APC, Barrister Festus Fuanter, who led the reconciliation team from the National Secretariat, said they were in the state to ensure the return of peace within the party.

Barr. Faunter described the meeting as one amongst many which the NWC of the APC has arranged for all the zones in the country to ensure there is absolute peace, especially in states where there appears to be internal wrangling.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the meeting would bring a new dawn within the APC in Benue and admonished all the members to work in synergy as a family.

“The meeting is a series of meetings that the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has arranged to do in all the zones where there are issues for the leadership to come in and midwife the processes for a harmonious working relationship, and Benue state is not different.

“Whatever it is that was, the outcome of the meeting as can be seen on the faces of the attendees; it means we are going to work together as one indivisible family and that all the loose ends have been tightened. We have agreed amongst ourselves as a family that henceforth, it is a new dawn and that the sky is the limit for the APC”.

Asked who the leader of the party is at the state level, Barrister Faunter said the constitution of the APC has given the leadership powers at the state level to the governors.

“The leadership of the party as far as the constitution of the party is concerned is bestowed on the governor of the state.

”Though we have the SGF from the same state. The SGF is the son of Benue, their working together is a plus and a win-win for Benue State”.

He said the APC will be going into the Guma 1 State Constituency bye-election slated for tomorrow (Saturday) as an indivisible front, assuring that the party will come out victorious in the election, winning back the seat.

On his part, the state Chairman of the Party, Hon. Austin Agada, said all that the party has been yearning for was peace, and he was happy that peace has returned within the party.

Asked to comment on the invitation extended by the Disciplinary Committee of the party to the Member representing Makurdi North State Constituency, Hon. Berger Alfred Emberga, the Chairman said the issue of disciplinary measures is a constitutional thing, assuring that the party is not going to witch-hunt anybody.

He said the invitation extended to the Member representing Makurdi North has nothing to do with the issues the party in the state has been having, urging Hon. Berger Alfred to appear before the committee and explain his own side of the story as regards the allegations of anti-party activities pinned against him.