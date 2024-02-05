Benue APC Crisis: Armoured Tank, Policemen Stationed At Party’s Secretariat

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State which led to the suspension of the party’s Chairman, Mr Austin Agada, armed policemen and an armoured tank have been stationed at the secretariat for unforeseen breakdown of law and order.

Agada was earlier suspended from office over claims of anti-party activities by eight members of his Ehaje Ward 1 in Owukpa of Ogbadibo local government area led by one Godwin Abah and seven others who also passed a vote of no confidence on him.

The suspension was backed up by an injunction from a Makurdi High Court which restrained Agada from parading himself as the chairman of the party.

But in a swift reaction, Agada has said that his suspension was null and void, saying that he remains chairman of the party.

New Telegraph gathered that the crisis, which is between the camps of Governor Hyacinth Alia and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, a former governor of the state, is still brewing with two persons claiming the position of chairmanship of the party.

The fight has also led to the vandalism of the state party secretariat, as the APC state Director for Medical and Information Communication Technology, Martinez Tyotsumeh, accused the state government of allegedly leading policemen and soldiers to destroy cars, office equipment, laptops, phones and carting away money meant for party agents deployed for the Guma 1 state constituency bye-election.

Those claiming the position of chairman of the party now include the State Welfare Secretary of the party, Benjamin Omakolo who reportedly declared himself the acting state chairman.

Omakolo’s new self-appointed position has been dismissed by his Igoro ward officials who accused the State Working Committee (SWC) and the Apa Local Government Area chairman of the party of allegedly forging their signatures to effect the alleged suspension.

When journalists caught up with the party officials at the APC secretariat, the party denied suspending the welfare secretary because of the plot to make him acting chairman by the group loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Omakolo said his suspension is illegal and a trumped-up plot by the Austin Agada-led SWC to stop him from becoming acting chairman, just as the Igoro ward officials from his native Apa Local Government Area denied ever suspending him as the welfare secretary.

The unending battle for the soul of the APC between loyalists of the governor and those of George Akume took a violent turn on February 1, 2024, when officials of the state government led policemen and soldiers to attack journalists and officials at a news conference.