Benue APC Crisis: Alia Seeks Continued Support For Party

As the crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) festers, Governor Hyacinth Alia has called on the party’s supporters in the state to continue rooting for the party, saying it is the only platform that has good plans to change the fortunes of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor made the call when the State Executive Committee (SEC) members of the APC visited him at the government house in Makurdi, requesting that the vacant position of the state chairman of the party be filled in order to save it from further crisis.

Governor Alia who regretted the suspension of Comrade Austin Agada by his Ehaje ward 1 EXCO which was later followed by a court injunction, restraining him from parading as the state chairman, said he had faced so much pressure from the stakeholders of the party in Zone C (where Agada hails from) who have recommended a replacement for the vacant position in order to keep the party going.

He maintained that in order to reduce the pressure on him and stop the party from facing further troubles, the governor explained that he was left with no choice but to direct Hon. Benjamin Omakolo, the Welfare Secretary of the party in the state to step in as the acting party chairman, pending the outcome of the court case instituted against Hon Agada.

He described the APC as the best party anyone could associate with, insisting that a lot of effort and sacrifices were put in by many, which ensured the victory the party currently enjoys in the state, saying the party cannot be left in the hands of a few individuals for them to destroy it because of their selfish interest.

Governor Alia thanked the stakeholders of the party from Zone C for recommending a capable replacement for the vacant position of the state chairman, and called on all the APC faithful in the state to support Hon. Benjamin Omakolo, as he assumes the duty of piloting the affairs of the APC in the state.

The Organizing Secretary of the APC in the state, Mr James Ornguga, said they were pleased to come before the governor to explain to him the turbulent times the party and its supporters were facing as a result of the suspension and the subsisting court order restraining Hon. Agada from acting as the chairman of the party in the state.

He urged the governor to use his good office as the governor and leader of the party in the state, to fill the vacant position of the State Chairman, in order to stop the party from sinking further adrift.

In their separate remarks, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Dajoh, the Secretary of the APC in Ogbadibo Local Government, Comrade Abba Isaiah, the Chairman of the APC in Konshisha Local Government, Hon. Aginde Daniel, as well as the State Assistant Legal Adviser of the party in the state, Hon. Ajuma Success, all commended the Zone ‘C’ APC stakeholders for pressurizing the governor to fill the vacant position of the state chairman.

They also commended the governor for heeding the cries of the party faithful in the state, and for giving the nod for Hon. Omakolo to step in as the acting state Chairman of the party, assuring that they will all support the acting chairman to succeed.

Accepting the new responsibility, the interim state chairman of the party, Hon. Benjamin Omakolo, said he was overwhelmed by the trust the party faithful in the state have reposed in him, promising to unite the party, strategically placing it in a position to win more elections in the future.