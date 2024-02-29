Benue APC Crisis: Alia Bans All Political Gatherings Over Insecurity

...As the party’s faction schedules a meeting with stakeholders today

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Thursday placed a ban on all forms of political meetings and gatherings be it inter-party or groups in the state till further notice.

The governor said the ban has become imperative following intelligence on the volatility of the security atmosphere in parts of the state.

The ban came as a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state led by its State Chairman, Comrade Austin Agada has scheduled a meeting to interface with the Executive Director of housing, Finance and Accounts, Dr Mathias Terwase Byuan over his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which is bid to hold today.

The meeting which attracted 166 special guests and stakeholders from the 23 local government areas, is supposed to have Governor Alia and his Deputy, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Chief Audu Ogbeh and the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev among others in attendance.

But Governor Alia, in a widely circulated notification which he copied the State Commissioner of Police and signed by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, the Governor cited the volatile security atmosphere as the reason for the ban.

“This has become necessary following intelligence on the volatility of the security atmosphere in the state.

“It is certainly not news to you how the security atmosphere in the state is charged following the unprecedented influx of armed herdsmen in the state.

“You are by this notification, invited to enforce this directive”.

In the meantime, the Hon. Benjamin Omakolo-led faction of the party yesterday acquired a new edifice as the party’s factional secretariat donated by the state government. Hon. Omakolo is Governor Alia’s loyalist.

New Telegraph observes that the APC in the state allegedly has two state chairmen, one (Omakolo) claiming loyalty to the Governor and the other (Agada) claiming loyalty to former governor, Senator Akume.