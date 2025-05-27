Benue APC Condemns Gwer-West Killings

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, under the leadership of Austin Agada, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of over 20 persons, including children, by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in Aondona community, Gwer-West Local Government Area.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, the APC described the attack as “senseless and barbaric,” adding that it marks yet another tragedy in a long list of unprovoked assaults on defenceless Benue residents.

The party accused the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia of lacking the strategy and capacity to address the escalating security crisis plaguing communities across the state.

“The government’s inability to stem the tide of bloodshed has left our people vulnerable,” the statement read. “And the silence from the corridors of power is both deafening and damning.”

The APC also criticised the Benue State House of Assembly for what it described as “conspicuous silence and unacceptable inaction” in the face of what it termed a slow-burning genocide.

“As representatives of the people, their failure to speak out against these atrocities is utterly unacceptable. The Assembly’s leadership has sadly turned its back on those they were elected to serve,” the statement continued. “At a time when our state is engulfed in violence, there is absolutely no justification for legislative recess or passivity.”

The party called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene by deploying more security personnel to Benue to protect lives and restore order. It maintained that the state government has clearly “run out of ideas and lacks the political will to confront this menace.”

Reiterating its earlier call, the APC urged Governor Alia to immediately convene a security stakeholders’ meeting involving National Assembly members, government appointees, youth leaders, clergy, traditional rulers, and security agencies across party lines to develop a holistic and actionable roadmap to peace.

