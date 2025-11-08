Benue APC Condemns Demolition Of Tinubu Support Group Office

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Benue State under the leadership of Comrade Austin Agada, has condemned what it described as the unlawful demolition of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu (ABT) Support Group Office in Makurdi by the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration.

In a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, the party described the act as unfortunate and unjustifiable.

According to the statement, the act “Was carried out without prior notice, despite the building having obtained all necessary approvals and documentation from the Benue State Urban Development Board”.

“Shockingly, the same Board that issued the approval went ahead to execute the demolition”, it added.

“To further expose the illegality of this action, the Federal Ministry of Works and CCECC the construction company handling the dualization of the Abuja-Lafia-Makurdi-Enugu highway have both issued official statements clarifying that the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group Office was never marked for demolition”.

“The building is not on the right of way, and is located far from the road corridor, even behind the high-tension electric towers, which are not part of the demolition zone” CCECC said.

The party said it considered the action of the governor as “a cowardly, provocative, and politically motivated attack , not only against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but also against the APC as a party.

“Let it be known, without ambiguity, that people of Benue State stands solidly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will vote overwhelmingly for his re-election in 2027.

“No amount of intimidation or harassment will suppress the will of the Benue people”, it emphasized.

The party called on security agencies in the state to immediately investigate the matter, ensure accountability, and safeguard the lives and properties of all citizens.

It urged members of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group, the entire APC family, and people of the state to remain calm, law-abiding, and continue with their normal activities, as the matter has been duly reported to the appropriate authorities.