Benue APC Condemns Demolition Of Tinubu Support Group Office

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Benue State, under the leadership of Comrade Austin Agada, yesterday condemned what it called the unlawful demolition of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu ABT Support Group Office in Makurdi by the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led administration.

In a statement by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, the party described the act as unfortunate and unjustifiable, which it said “was carried out without prior notice, despite the building having obtained all necessary approvals and documentation from the Benue State Urban Development Board.”

“Shockingly, the same Board that issued the approval went ahead to execute the demolition”, it added. “To further expose the illegality of this action, the Federal Ministry of Works and CCECC, the construction company handling the dualization of the AbujaLafia-Makurdi-Enugu highway, have both issued official statements clarifying that the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group Office was never marked for demolition.”