Benue APC Begins E-Registration Of Members

The Benue State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the e-registration of its legitimate members.

This, the party said, “is in line with the APC’s vision of maintaining a new digital register of all members”.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Daniel Ihomun, in a statement said as a result of this, “the APC in Benue State shall begin a state-wide registration and enrolment of legitimate party members on Tuesday at the 276 council ward headquarters across the state”.

The party “Enjoined all members of the State Executive Committee, members of the National Assembly Caucus, Federal Government Appointees, Members of the Benue State House of Assembly, party stakeholders, and party supporters to return to their respective council wards to enrol and register”, adding that

exercise is open to both existing members and intending new members.