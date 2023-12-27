Benue APC Back From Sabbatical Leave – Ganduje

…Commissions remodelled party secretariat named after Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Wednesday said that the decision of the people of Benue State to dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and return to the ruling APC is a clear indication that they have returned to from sabbatical leave.

Dr Umar Ganduje stated this while commissioning the APC’s remodelled secretariat complex in Makurdi, the state capital.

He described the APC as the custodian of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, adding that the party is poised to change the narratives of the past and reposition the party at all levels, give Nigerians a sense of belonging and lift the citizenry out of poverty.

“I am so happy to see this secretariat being renovated, rehabilitated and decorated to this level, and I thank you for naming this APC Secretariat Benue State as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu House. I also thank you for naming the conference hall after my name.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you and I know this is the home of APC, but I know after some time APC went on sabbatical leave I am happy the sabbatical leave has ended and APC is back in Benue State.

“With the earlier made pronouncement that APC is not business as usual, we are changing the narratives. Previously, political parties only become active during electioneering campaigns, but in APC, we have decided to make the party active throughout the campaigns and because of that we have designed a template, a blueprint, we said all our political party offices right from the ward level, local government level, state level, zonal level, national level be made habitable, functional and operational across 8,803 wards of this country.

“So by this short sermon, you are confirming to us that you have accepted this directive that has been given by our great party”.

Dr Ganduje extolled the leadership qualities of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and called on the people of the state to give him maximum support to attract more dividends of democracy from the federal government to the people.

The former Governor of Kano State who described the office of the SGF as the backbone of the present administration, viewed Senator Akume as “the chief implementor of public policies”.

In a remark, former SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, commended the APC’s leader in the state, Senator Akume for ensuring that the party structure remains alive and works to achieve the existing unity in the party.

The former Managing Director of Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and National Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, commended the leadership of the party for acquiring a befitting secretariat, saying the state will continue to witness a steady inflow of benefits from the federal government especially now that the party has stabilized and entrenched itself within the dimension of progressive politics.

Mustapha urged supporters of the APC not to relent in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Akume for the development of the state.

The state chairman of the APC, Comrade Austin Agada, reiterated the party’s unflinching support to the Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

“The APC in the state is solidly behind the Tinubu’s administration to succeed as the country is in dire need of someone that would lift it out of poverty”.

He said that before the general elections, APC in the state had a minimal representation both at the State and National Assembly but emerged victorious at the polls with the state voting massively for President and members of the National and State Assembly.

Agada thanked President Tinubu for appointing a Benue man as SGF, a reason he said informed the naming of the party’s secretariat after him.