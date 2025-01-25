Benue: Another Mentally Unstable Woman Gives Birth In Makurdi

Share

Barely one month after a mentally unstable woman gave birth to a set of twins by the roadside in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, another woman suspected to be insane yesterday delivered a baby.

The woman believed to be of Tiv extraction was caught up in labour opposite the Old School area of the Makurdi metropolis.

Witnesses told Saturday Telegraph that “The woman appeared to be mentally unstable and has no one to care for her”.

The incident attracted concerns about the welfare and safety of the mother and her child, who were at the time of filing this report without shelter or support.

Authorities and local organizations are urged to provide immediate assistance to ensure their well-being.

The situation also highlighted the need for increased support and resources for vulnerable individuals, particularly those struggling with mental health issues or homelessness.

In December last year, it could be recalled, a lady suspected to be in the same condition gave birth to a set of twins by the roadside.

Reports said she delivered along Gboko-Katsina/Ala road at Ipav Mbaikpur and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical support.

The woman, it was further gathered, threw the first child on the road before people came and picked the child up.

