Benue: Another 15 Persons Killed, Houses Burnt in Fresh Herders Attack in Agatu

At least 15 more people have been reported killed and many houses burnt as suspected armed Fulani terrorists on Wednesday night again launched a deadly attack on Agatu communities. The terrorists were also said to have burnt down several houses deserted during previous attacks, abducted some women and children and took them to unknown destinations.

The latest attack is said to have brought to more than 45, the number of people killed in different attacks in the local government since the commencement of the attacks. New Telegraph gathered that some corpses recovered from previous attacks have been given mass burial by youths of the communities.

A member of the State House of Assembly representing Agatu State Constituency, Hon. Godwin Edoh, who confirmed the incident to reporters, condemned the repeated attacks on “Ugboju Omaga village where 15 persons were killed.” He said people of the area are now helpless as several appeals to the state government and security agencies to come to the aid of the people did not yield positive result. “Our cry to the government and other security agencies for aid has fallen on deaf ears, so we are just left at the mercy of God.

What have my people done to this government in the state and at the federal level? I totally condemn this attack on innocent people of Agatu by this armed Fulani herdsmen who are bent on taking over and occupying our ancestral home by force.” Another source who pleaded anonymity said, “the attackers rounded the village on Wednesday, so there was no way people could run out.”