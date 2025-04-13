Benue: Alia’s Figures On Idps’ Data Incorrect, Says Ex-sema Boss

Share

Former Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),

Dr. Emmanuel Shior, yesterday faulted the claims by Governor Hyacinth Alia that his administration did not inherit any data on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) within the state.

In a statement made available to Journalists in Makurdi, Dr. Shior expressed concern over the Governor’s assertion, questioning whether the administration also lacks data on the Cameroonian refugees that the state is currently hosting.

He emphasized the importance of accurate data in addressing the humanitarian crisis stemming from escalating insecurity in the state, which has resulted in a growing IDP population.

“Governor Alia’s claim is a misrepresentation of the facts. In my handover notes, I documented data indicating approximately 2 million IDPs and around 10,000 Cameroonian refugees in Benue State,” Dr. Shior stated.

The former Executive Secretary, Benue SEMA who is a Lecturer at Federal University of Lafia, emphasized that the previous administration established strategic partnerships and conducted symposiums aimed at generating reliable data for effective IDP management.

This collaborative effort, he said, included partnerships with various national and international organisations such as NEMA, UNHCR, and UNICEF, culminating in the creation of the Benue State Humanitarian Response Plan.

Dr. Shior noted that Governor Alia had previously acknowledged the same data in media presentations and discussions with humanitarian partners and wondered why the governor has suddenly turned round to speak in a contradictory tone.

Dr. Shior criticised the current government in the state for failing to enhance IDP management, stating that many displaced individuals have reported a decline in proving of relief materials to them since the change in leadership of the state in 2023.

“What is particularly ironic is that while the Governor claims to have improved conditions for IDPs, new camps are being established without adequate provisions for their welfare,” he said.

Dr. Shior urged Governor Alia to take immediate action to update and utilize the existing IDP data for effective coordination and management of humanitarian efforts.

He posed critical questions regarding the allocation of resources intended for IDP support, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the administration’s operations.

Sunday Telegraph observes that the ongoing humanitarian situation in the state remains a pressing concern, and Dr. Shior’s statements underscore the necessity for accurate data and effective governance to address the needs of IDPs in the state.

