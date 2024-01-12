Benue: Alia Vows To Meet Expectations After S’Court Victory

Following the validation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court, the Benue state governor has vowed to meet the “very tall” expectations of the people.

Speaking with State House Correspondents yesterday at the Presidential Villa,the governor acknowledged that his reaffirmed mandate came with great expectations from voters.

“It places more burdens on our output, both the input and output,” he said.

He described the expectations as “very, very tall” but said his administration has already started working to deliver results.

“We commissioned 16 roads. Quite a number done with out of the 16 as I’m speaking here now. The remaining work is still on on them,” the governor highlighted.

He also pointed to plans for an underpass, overpass, renovating the decades-old state secretariat, and reforming the civil service through a new training institute.

“We appreciate the support they continue to give. We’re going to live up to the expectations and then we keep giving them the dividends of democracy,” Alia pledged.

On reforming the civil service, Alia noted that the state executive council has approved establishment of a training institute specifically to train civil servants.

He said he understood the expectations placed on the civil service and wanted to ensure they were prepared to meet those expectations.

“We appreciate the support they continue to give. We’re going to live up to the expectations and then we keep giving them the dividends of democracy,” the governor stated.