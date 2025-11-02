Benue: Alia Urges Nigerians To Embrace Patriotism, Pray For Nation’s Progress

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has called on Nigerians to rekindle their spirit of patriotism and faith, describing them as essential ingredients for building a stronger and more united nation.

The governor made the call on Sunday during a Holy Mass at the Government House Chapel, Makurdi.

He emphasized the need for citizens to imbibe the spirit of nationalism by showing love for their country and maintaining a positive outlook despite prevailing challenges.

Governor Alia cautioned against acts and utterances capable of undermining national unity, urging Nigerians instead to promote peace, hope, and mutual responsibility.

According to him, “Nigeria belongs to all of us. We must continue to pray for our country, believe in her potential, and contribute our quota to her growth. National development is a collective task that requires unity, optimism, and hard work.”

The governor also offered special prayers for the repose of departed souls, including members of the Armed Forces who paid the ultimate price for national security, as well as past leaders and all Nigerians striving for a better future.

He prayed for God’s wisdom, strength, and divine protection upon all citizens and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to peace, development, and moral rejuvenation.

Governor Alia assured that his government would continue to implement policies aimed at improving the welfare of the Benue people and contributing to Nigeria’s overall progress.

He further urged Nigerians across all faiths and regions to remain steadfast in their prayers for the country’s peace, stability, and prosperity, noting that collective faith and patriotic action remain the foundation of a great nation.