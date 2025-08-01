Benue: Alia Transmits First List Of Commissioner Nominees To Assembly

Barely three days after he sacked all his Commissioners, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Thursday transmitted the first batch of eight Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in line with constitutional provisions.

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, that the swift action “marks a significant step in the enhancement of the machinery of governance and ensuring effective service delivery across various sectors”.

The nominees in the first batch include: Hon. Theresa Odachi Ikwue, Hon. Dr. Benjamin Ashaver (who served Suswam and Ortom in various capacities), Hon. Dr. Adamu Margaret Ijaguwa, Hon. Dr. Peter Oboh Egbodo, Dr. Yangien Timothy Ornguga, Hon. Denis Iyaighgba, Hon. James Dwem and Dr. Paul Ejeh Ogwuche.

The governor implored people of the state to expect the second batch of nominees that would also be forwarded to the State Assembly in a matter of days.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency, competence, and inclusivity in the selection of individuals who will drive his vision and mission for the state.