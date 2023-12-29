Benue: Alia Signs 2024 Budget Into Law, Says Implementation Takes Effect In January

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Friday signed into law the state’s 2024 budget.

Performing the ceremony at the government house on Friday, the governor described the occasion as a significant step towards the progress and prosperity of the state.

Christened “the budget for infrastructural development, job creation, and poverty alleviation,” Governor Alia explained that the budget has aggregated financing to the sum of N225.7bn.

The governor maintained that out of the total aggregated financing sum, there is a recurrent expenditure of 110. 5 billion, representing 48.9% of the total budget, while the capital head stands at N115.2 billion representing 51.1% of the total 2024 budget, adding that the deficit financing of the budget stands at N34. 6 billion only, representing 15.3% of the total 2024 budget.

He said the budget will serve as a roadmap that will chart the course for a future where Benue communities will thrive, with the economy flourishing and the citizens of the state enjoying an improved quality of life.

Governor Alia said the administration is going to invest significantly in the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, and other vital infrastructure, adding that job seekers and entrepreneurs will also smile.

“This budget is a beacon of hope for job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs. We understand the importance of job creation in fostering a dynamic and resilient economy. By allocating resources to various sectors, we aim to stimulate economic activities that will, in turn, generate employment opportunities. Whether through public works projects, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, Agriculture, or investments in emerging industries, we are committed to creating a conducive environment for job growth. Poverty alleviation remains at the forefront of our agenda”.

While appreciating the legislators for their tireless efforts at ensuring the budget is passed into law, the governor called for the support of all Benue people, saying “Together, we can build a future that is characterized by prosperity, inclusivity, and shared success”.