Benue: Alia Restates Commitment To End Communal Conflicts, Safe Return Of IDP’s Home

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure peace returns to all crises-ridden communities in the state, as well as the safe return of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Fulani terrorists, attacks back to their ancestral homes.

The governor stated this at the signing ceremony of the Konshisha-Oju local governments Natural Resource Peace Agreement (NRPA) in Makurdi, stressing that peace is the bedrock of physical development and economic growth of the society.

Represented by his deputy who doubles as Chairman of the state boundary committee, Dr. Sam Ode, the governor said it was for this reason that his administration attaches much importance to resolving issues of land disputes and conflicts in the state.

“One of the cardinal points of this administration is to ensure that peace returns to the crises-ridden areas so that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) can go back to their ancestral homes.

“Peacebuilding is not the responsibility of the state government and security agencies alone. Traditional rulers, opinion/community leaders, religious leaders, women, and the youths, all have various roles to play in building and sustaining peace for mutual and peaceful coexistence of our border communities”.

Governor Alia, in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Ior Ikyereve, encouraged border communities in the state to constantly engage in cross-cultural and cross-border economic activities as well as the exchange of royal visits.

He appreciated the continued partnership and collaboration of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (CHD) in ensuring that workable solutions to the numerous land disputes and conflict challenges that confront the state are being resolved as demonstrated by the peace accord.

He assured that all resolutions and recommendations contained in the Konshisha-Oju NRPA will be carefully studied for quick implementation.

In a keynote address, former Vice Chancellor of the Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Charity Ashimem Angya, opined that peacebuilding begins with individuals within the community because, “an individual who is at peace does not seek to escalate tension within the community or fuel inter-communal tension”.

Prof. Angya who identified tolerance, respect for others’ views, and being at peace with situations as some of the values that promote peace within the community also commended the actions of facilitators and mediators as well as the willingness of all stakeholders to give peace a chance.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Tor Tiv and Chairman, Benue State Council of Chiefs, HRM Prof. Ortese Ayatse, and the Och’Idoma who is also chairman of Idoma Area Traditional Council, Agabaidu John Odogbo Elaigwu, assured stakeholders that the signed peace agreement would be implemented since the two kingdoms are also supporting the peace process.

The royal fathers who appreciated the state government and stakeholders for accepting to work with the CHD also enjoined their subjects to eschew violence and learn to live in harmony with one another promising to sanction any of their subjects who violate the peace agreement.