Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has outlined key objectives in the states N550.1 billion 2025 budget of “Human Capital Development, Food Security, and Digital Economy”.

Speaking during the budget’s breakdown in Makurdi, the Governor emphasized investments in human capital, infrastructural rehabilitation, revitalization of investments, and fiscal sustainability.

Represented by the Director General of the State Budget and Economic Planning Commission, Prof. Jerome Andohol, Governor Alia also assured that the budget will tackle critical infrastructural deficits inherited from the last administration.

He said N357.6 billion has been earmarked for capital expenditure to fund ongoing and new projects across the state.

The governor highlighted key allocations, including 20% for infrastructure, 15.28% for agriculture and food security, and 15% for education and healthcare, stressing that the distribution aligns with global best practices.

On revenue sources, Governor Alia disclosed that the state expects N430.3 billion from the Federation Account, while Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is projected at N35.6 billion.

He added that aid and grants would contribute N26.4bn, with capital development fund receipts accounting for N57.7 billion.

“The government plans to construct silos in the three senatorial districts to improve food storage for farmers, while major markets in these zones will also be rehabilitated to boost agricultural trade”.

He further noted that the state has improved its budget performance ranking from last place to 9th position in the 2024 fiscal year, with a current performance rate of 60% in the first quarter.

Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Matthew Aboh, commended Governor Alia for ensuring due process and transparency in governance.

Highlights of the budget entails that the education sector will witness the construction of the Faculty of Engineering at Benue State University, Ihugh; upgrades to secondary and technical colleges across the three senatorial districts; renovation and construction of primary schools in all 23 local government areas, while in the health sector, there would be an upgrade of a general hospital in Zone A to a specialist hospital.

In the area of Commerce & Investment, 12 state-of-the-art markets would be established across the three senatorial districts, in addition to other numerous initiatives in other sectors of the economy.

The governor urged people of the state to support his administration, describing the budget as a blueprint for sustainable development.

