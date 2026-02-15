Benue: Alia Orders Immediate Rescue Of Kidnapped Utonkon Children

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has ordered the immediate rescue of nine children abducted from Saint John’s Catholic Church in Ojije, Utonkon community, in Ado Local Government Area.

The directive followed a high-level security meeting held at the palace of the Och’Idoma in Otukpo, which brought together members of the Idoma Traditional Council and top security officials in the state.

Governor Alia, represented by his deputy, Barr. Sam Ode, expressed deep concern over the abduction and called for a crucial security summit in Benue South Senatorial District to address the security challenges confronting the zone and the state at large.

He stated: “We need to deepen our discussions and take decisive action to restore peace and safety to our communities.”

Earlier, during a visit to the church to console grieving parents, the governor assured them that the government was working tirelessly to secure the safe rescue of the children.

“We share in your pain and urge you not to lose hope. Our security agencies are doing everything possible to rescue the children, and those responsible will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, John Elaigwu Odogbo, expressed grave concern over the rising insecurity in Idoma land. He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the kidnappers and end the wave of violence in the region.

The monarch also urged strict enforcement of the Benue State Anti-Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017, which he said is vital to ending the cycle of killings and unrest linked to security lapses.

A representative of the Benue State Commissioner of Police, DCP Asuquo O.S., disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force Inspector-General has ordered the deployment of a tactical team to the area.

He assured the public that the abducted children remain a top priority and that efforts are ongoing to ensure their safe return.

Sunday Telegraph reports that it has been over a week since the nine children, six girls and three boys were abducted during a midnight prayer session at Saint John the Cross Catholic Church in Ojije, Utonkon.