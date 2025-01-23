Benue: Alia Launches Solar-Powered Irrigation Pumps

Share

…As Heifer International commences activities in state

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth on Thursday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to agricultural innovation with the launch of the Solar-Powered Irrigation Pumps Initiative.

This groundbreaking project, implemented in collaboration with Heifer International Nigeria, marked a major step in empowering smallholder farmers with sustainable technology for year-round farming and increased productivity.

The event, which also signified the commencement of Heifer International’s activities in Benue State, was midwifed by the Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD).

A key highlight of the ceremony was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and Heifer International.

The MoU was signed by the Honorable Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Moses Ogbaji, and Heifer International Nigeria’s Country Director, formalizing the partnership aimed at transforming agriculture in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Moses Ogbaji described the collaboration with Heifer International as a strategic milestone in advancing Governor Alia’s agricultural revolution agenda.

He highlighted that “the solar-powered irrigation pumps would provide farmers with a sustainable solution to overcome the challenges of erratic rainfall and high costs of traditional irrigation methods”.

“Governor Alia’s policies prioritize agricultural modernization as a critical driver of economic growth, rural development, and food security.

“His administration has committed to leveraging technology and global partnerships to position Benue State as a model for sustainable agricultural practices in Nigeria”.

Heifer International Nigeria, renowned for its expertise in sustainable farming solutions, expressed enthusiasm about commencing operations in Benue State.

The Country Director noted that the organization’s mission aligns seamlessly with the governor’s vision of empowering farmers, increasing resilience, and fostering inclusive economic growth.

The launch featured live demonstrations of the solar-powered irrigation pumps, interactive sessions with farmers, and an overview of how this initiative will be scaled across rural areas in Benue.

Farmers in attendance lauded the initiative, emphasizing its potential to enhance productivity and transform their livelihoods.

With this historic launch and the signing of the MoU, Governor Hyacinth Alia has cemented Benue State’s reputation as a leader in agricultural innovation.

The partnership with Heifer International represents a significant step forward in achieving sustainable food security and rural development across the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: