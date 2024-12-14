Benue: Alia Launches Security Outfit, Civil Protection Guards

Share

…Assures of making state safe for residents

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has assured the people of the state that his administration will ensure the safety of every Benue resident by creating an environment where everyone will flourish.

Governor Alia gave this assurance during the official launch of the 5000 gallant officers of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG) code-named “Anyam Nyor” and the donation of 100 Hilux vehicles and 600 Special combatant motorcycles to security agencies at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida Square.

Governor Alia said, “As the Governor of Benue State, I am aware of my duty to protect the lives and property of our people. My total commitment to ensuring the safety of every Benue resident is firm, as security remains my top priority. We cannot build a prosperous state upon insecurity. I am resolute in my determination to safeguard our people and to create an environment where they can flourish”, he explained.

He said the move to establish the BSCPG and the donation of security vehicles was a demonstration of his deep commitment to the security and well-being of the people of the state, and also a fulfilment of the earlier promise he made some time ago that the State government will recruit ten thousand youths to complement the efforts of conventional security apparatuses in safeguarding the state and its people.

He described the BSCPG as a security outfit established by law, with the goal to decisively combat criminality and create an environment where the people of the state can live, farm, work, and thrive without fear.

“The formal launch of the 5000 gallant officers of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, the donation of vehicles and special combatant motorcycles, as well as the unveiling of the Operation “Anyam Nyor” Joint Security Task Force, represents a decisive step forward in ensuring the safety and security of our people.

“It is my firm belief that with these initiatives, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to safeguarding lives and property but also sending a clear message that the fight against insecurity in Benue State is won already,” the governor assured.

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support to the state, his colleagues and fellow governors and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their cooperation and encouragement in their shared commitment to national security, as well as the state security team led by Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan (Rtd), Special Adviser on Security and Internal Affairs, Mr. Joseph Har for their leadership and dedication which he said have made the initiative a reality

The Governor equally appreciated the Service Chiefs, especially the Inspector General of Police for recently donating two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the Benue State Police Command; the Benue State Traditional Council, led by the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse and the Ochi Idoma, His Royal Majesty Chief John Elaigwu Odogbo, as well as the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, Most Rev. Isaac Dugu, for his dedication to peace-building in Benue.

He thanked the 5000 youths for responding to the call of service to serve as Gallant officers of the Benue State Civil Protection Guards, charging them to embody the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the discharge of their duties, as they have been entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the safety and security of Benue communities.

While calling on the people to take full advantage of the Amnesty Programme, which is being vigorously pursued by the State Amnesty Committee, chaired by the Tor Tiv and the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, the governor reminded the people of the State that the time for elections is over, and as such, it is now time to deliver good governance.

He called on all well-meaning Benue sons and daughters to come together and support his administration to move the state forward.

