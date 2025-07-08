Benue: Alia launches Quick Response Squad To Tackle Insecurity

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Tuesday, unveiled a new security initiative tagged the Quick Response Squad (QRS), aimed at strengthening rapid response to security emergencies across the state.

The governor was represented at the official inauguration of the squad by his Deputy, Dr Sam Ode.

The QRS is a joint operation comprising personnel from the Civilian Protection Guard (CPG), Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), local hunters, and the Joint Task Force (JTF).

The squad is designed to respond swiftly and effectively to threats, particularly in vulnerable communities across Benue.