Benue: Alia Lauds Christian Aid Over Launch Of N500m Support For IDPs

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has commended Christian Aid Nigeria, an international development and humanitarian organization, for launching a ₦500 million intervention for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Governor Alia represented by the Director General, Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), Dr. Leonard Viashima expressed appreciation to Christian Aid Nigeria, its Country Director, the Start Fund Network, and implementing partners for the initiative. He urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds and relief materials provided.

“This critical initiative is designed to provide vital support to IDPs in Benue, particularly those affected by recent armed herdsmen attacks in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area,” Alia stated.

He noted that the intervention, primarily funded by the Start Fund Network, highlights Christian Aid’s longstanding commitment to alleviating the suffering of vulnerable populations, leveraging its extensive experience in emergency humanitarian response globally.

Project Lead for the Start Fund Project, Chinelo Mokwe, and Programme Officer for Christian Aid emphasized that the financial assistance would be directly disbursed to 1,500 households through cash transfers. Each family will receive ₦109,000.

Christian Aid also facilitated the opening of personal bank accounts for beneficiaries to ensure transparent and secure fund distribution.

In addition to the cash support, the intervention includes the distribution of essential non-food items such as mattresses, bathing and washing soaps, detergents, and mosquito nets. Each household will also receive a dignity kit containing personal hygiene items including a wrapper, towel, slippers, sanitary pads, and baby diapers.

Mokwe further revealed that Christian Aid is currently intervening in 19 other states across Nigeria. She noted that globally, the organization operates in 29 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean, reaffirming its global reach and commitment to tackling poverty and injustice.

Camp Manager of the Daudu IDP Camp, Mr. Noel Numbe, speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, thanked Christian Aid for the intervention. He highlighted the growing number of IDPs in the state, particularly in the aftermath of the Yelewata attacks, and noted that the relief materials would bring much-needed respite.

Christian Aid Nigeria’s Country Director, Temitope Fashola, was praised for her leadership in repositioning the organization, which helped attract the confidence of the Start Fund Network to provide the substantial grant.

The organization also acknowledged the role of Ohunyeta Care Givers for spotlighting the plight of the Yelewata victims, which helped facilitate the critical intervention.