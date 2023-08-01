Benue: Alia Jacks Up Corps Members allowances Between N15,000 To N100,000

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Tuesday announced improved monthly allowances for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state.

The governor said each Corp member posted to the state will henceforth be paid ₦15,000 monthly by the state government, while the Medical Doctors will be paid ₦100,000 each.

He made the pronouncements during the closing ceremony for the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 Orientation Course, held at the NYSC camp, Wannune in the Tarka local government area of the state.

Governor Alia promised to provide an enabling environment for the corps members in the service to their fatherland and charged them to be dedicated to duty and contribute their quota in nation-building.

He said, “Remember that you are part of the larger vision to build a better nation. Each one of you possesses unique skills, and talents that can contribute to the growth and development of our beloved state and country at large.

“Embrace your role as ambassadors of change, and let your actions reflect the values of integrity, innovation, and compassion.

“Remember, it is during the moments of adversity that our true character and strength are revealed. Believe in yourself, trust in your abilities, and stay committed to the cause of nation-building”.

Governor Alia also charged them to be bold and courageous, taking advantage of every opportunity that will present itself while in the state.

The state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Abe Dankaro Ashumate, appreciated the governor for his magnanimity and for making the welfare of the Corps Members his priority, by providing food and other important items for them while in camp.

Mr. Ashumate cautioned the corps members to avoid acts that will endanger their lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visiting dangerous places, and accepting lifts and gifts from strangers.

“At all times, you should be good ambassadors of the NYSC, your families, and institutions of graduation. Therefore, you must be wary of acts that can portray the scheme in a bad light, especially, drug abuse and trafficking, cyber crimes, and spreading of fake news amongst others”, Dankaro cautioned.

The NYSC Coordinator said in the current Batch B, Stream 1, about 1,500 reported to the camp but before the close of camp on Tuesday, only 700 agreed to stay back in the state for the duration of the mandatory service year.